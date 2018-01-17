Georgia Sheriff's office goes on Facebook rant warning people to stay off roads

Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office decided to take to its Facebook page to caution drivers against trying to drive in the snow. The Facebook posts show a long day for law enforcement, but the deputy running the office's Facebook page made the best out of a tough situation.

The National Weather Service reported about one inch of snow fell in Athens, Ga., which is just to the north of Oconee County.