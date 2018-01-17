Developers address parking questions surrounding Antlers Park stadium proposal

The city still hasn't said whether developers are allowed to build a stadium at a historic downtown site.

"We believe we're not in violation of anything," said Switchbacks President Nick Ragain.

Ragain, along with Perry Sanders and several others, is proposing a 10,000-seat stadium and events center at Antlers Park.

Something not included in the proposal, though, is additional parking structures or spaces.

"Monday through Friday during the business hours, there's about 25,000 people who commute into downtown Colorado Springs. What we're proposing is programs at times where many of those people are not there. I think it's a 1/4 or less on the weekends," said Ragain.

He says there's over 8,000 parking spots downtown, including a parking garage that can hold 1,500 cars.

"And the city also has planned two further blocks south, along Sierra Madre and a little bit to the East, to build a new parking structure. And that was part of another development taking place," Ragain added.

There's another component to this proposal: an Early Connections Learning Center--sitting on a piece of land that was once part of the park, but sold to the city exclusively for use as a day care.

If the city grants this proposal, though, that could mean the land would be allowed for use *other than* just childcare.

Early connections says they don't plan on closing their doors.

"We have about 90 children and families that we serve down here. We know we meet an important need in the community," said Early Connections Learning Centers CEO Diane Price.

One of the options presented to city council would mean incorporating the childcare center into the new events center.

Right now, early connections is working on a plan that would keep them open at their current site--even during hypothetical construction.

"Under any circumstances, we would be actively involved in part of designing or negotiating or whatever needs to happen for this space, that we need for operations," Price added.