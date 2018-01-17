The support teams behind Olympic athletes

Many Colorado Springs residents will be making South Korea a temporary home and workplace before during and after the Winter Olympic in PyeongChang. Olympic City USA is home to many U.S National Governing Bodies (NGB) for Olympic sports.

U.S. Figure Skating calls Colorado Springs home. Along with 14 athletes, the send 26 other staff and volunteers as support. Their goal is an environment for the athletes that allows them to compete at their peak without distractions. The Olympic are unlike other skating competitions that last a couple of days. “It takes a lot of energy,” said Director of Athlete High Performance, Mitch Moyer, “The Olympics is a marathon. You just have to be prepared for it.”

The NGB leaves a skeleton staff at the home office, and sets up a major operation at the Olympic host city. "We create an office within a hotel. U.S. Figure Skating has partnered with U.S. Hockey and we've rented out an entire hotel, 34 rooms. Then we have a couple of auxiliary hotels with an additional ten rooms," said Chief Marketing Officer, Ramsey Baker. Once there, the support staff creates a network of facilities including offices, living space, and multiple places to train.

It is a month of more away from home. Because Colorado Springs is a military town with men and women deploying for 18 months deployment, Baker says there are not complaints. “I kind of step back and realize a month is not as much of a sacrifice, but it does take a lot of work.”