Emergency rescue training for elephants at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

On Wednesday, staff at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were preparing for the worst case scenario: helping a fallen elephant get back on its feet.

Crews were practicing with two-ton sand bags and hoisting them up with a specialized crane system.

This equipment had to be used in early January. It was to save Malaika, a 32-year-old elephant who had fallen asleep and fell over.

Malaika is just one of several older elephants at the zoo. Staff members say as these animals get older they have a hard time standing up. They can only be sitting for a few hours before it becomes dangerous.

President & CEO Bob Chastain said, "Three hours, four hours, maybe slightly more, and if they don't get up they'll start having serious complications up to and including death."

The zoo says the equipment used during training will most likely be used more frequently as the elephant herd continues to age.

