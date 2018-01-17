DOC picks Huerfano Correctional Facility to help with inmate increases

The Department of Corrections has selected Huerfano Correctional Facility as a short-term bridge for leasing 250 additional prison beds.

This is pending approval of funding by the General Assembly, but the state is anticipating an increase in over all state inmate population and beds are essential to safely address growing capacity concerns, according to the Department of Corrections.

The Department said it considered a variety of factors in selecting a vendor and believes that Huerfano Correctional Facility best meets the needs of the state at this time.