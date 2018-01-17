Gas bills could drop for Colorado Springs Utilities customers

It's good news for utility customers in Colorado Springs: gas bills could be going down starting next month. That's if the city council approves it next week.

If approved, the reduction would go into affect on February 1 and continue through May.

The average monthly bill is about $226 for residential customers. Colorado Springs Utilities says this category would see a 12 percent decrease or $4.84.

The average bill for commercial properties is about $1,482. These customers would see about a $100 reduction in their monthly bill.

Industrial customers usually pay a little over $42,000 every month. With the reduction, they will get to save about $1,000.

Sonya Thieme, rates manager for Colorado Springs Utilities, said, "This is the time of year when people use the most natural gas and to be able to reduce that rate results in lower bills for all of our customers: residential, commercial, and industrial customers."

Thieme says CSU monitors these rates every month. It really noticed a change in the price curve at the beginning of January.

Thieme says the rate reduction will be presented to city council on Tuesday. It will vote to approve or deny the decrease.