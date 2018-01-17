Police search for suspects in alleged robbery of food delivery employee

Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to the 1800 block of Monterey Rd on a reported robbery with a weapon.

Police said the investigation revealed a food delivery employee arrived in that area and was instantly confronted by two men, one of which had a small gun.

The suspects demanded personal items from the victim, and then fled the scene on foot, according to police. A K-9 track was conducted for the suspects but was unsuccessful.

Police said the victim was not injured during the incident.