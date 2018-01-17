Police search for suspects in alleged robbery of food delivery employee

Colorado Springs Police Officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to the 1800 block of Monterey Rd on a reported robbery with a weapon.
Police said the investigation revealed a food delivery employee arrived in that area and was instantly confronted by two men, one of which had a small gun.
The suspects demanded personal items from the victim, and then fled the scene on foot, according to police. A K-9 track was conducted for the suspects but was unsuccessful.
Police said the victim was not injured during the incident.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a woman suspected of stabbing a man to death in the 1600 block of Hampton South, near B Street south of Colorado Springs.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
A South Carolina sheriff's deputy remained in critical condition Wednesday after he was shot during a gun battle with a suspect early Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office Detective Mike Doty was one of four officers shot while searching for suspect Christian Thomas McCall.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
