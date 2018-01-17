Colorado Springs fire stations urge police officers to use stations as safe havens



A fire station may be the last place you would expect to see a few police cars parked, but those in the fire service say the door is always open to local law enforcement around Colorado Springs.

The push to promote the open door policy from the Colorado Springs Fire Department comes in the wake of several police officers killed in ambush situations across the country and here in Colorado.

"We have an excellent working relationship with our police department and we have had for many, many years, that's not the case in all big cities, especially cities of our size but we really cherish that," said Randy Royal, Deputy Chief of Operations for the Colorado Springs Fire Department. "The administration and the command staff from both agencies meet on a regular basis and that really helps with communication if there are issues between agencies to work through them and all, and on the street level, the firefighters and the patrol officers really work well together."

While most police officers don't take advantage of the fire houses to fill out paperwork and have a place to relax for a few minutes, many on both sides of the public service sector said it's great to be familiar with one another while out on difference calls.

"When they're on a call, especially a critical call, they recognize each other and that's always helpful because you already have the communication and you know each other," said Royal.

"It's great to see the familiarity with them, so we're working with people that we know each other, we understand how they operate, they understand how we operate and really it's about finding the best solution for whatever the problem is," said Jeffary Loveless, Captain for the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Those in the fire service said their doors are open 24/7 for the men and women in blue and they urge the comaraderie.

"I sure hope they do, it truly makes me sick to my stomach to see what's happening out there sometimes, so if we can offer them a place where they can feel comfortable and relax, maybe let their guard down just a little bit and grab a cup of coffee and take the edge off, then by all means," said Loveless.

"They are more at risk than even a couple of years ago, there's a culture out there that really places a negativity to them and are looking to harm them and that's not right and not fair, but we give them a place to where they don't have to feel stressed to be sitting in a parking lot working on a report with their head down and not knowing who's going to come up," said Royal.