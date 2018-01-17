Woman arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in El Paso County

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a woman suspected of stabbing a man to death in the 1600 block of Hampton South, near B Street south of Colorado Springs.

Deputies said they responded to a residence around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, where the found a man on the ground with stab wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Deputies said they found and arrested 22-year-old Tatyana King in connection to the crime. She was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of first degree murder. Deputies said King could face more charges.

Deputies have not yet identified the victim of the stabbing.

This was the first homicide in unincorporated El Paso County in 2018.