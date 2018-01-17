Third woman says she filed misconduct claim against lawmaker

A third woman says she has filed a formal sexual harassment complaint against a Colorado state lawmaker.



Ex-legislative aide Cassie Tanner alleges Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock unbuttoned her blouse at a bar in 2015. She said Wednesday she didn't file a formal complaint with legislative leaders earlier because she wasn't sure which year the alleged incident happened.



Lebsock denied the allegation Wednesday.



He also has denied any wrongdoing in connection with formal sexual harassment complaints filed by Democratic Rep. Faith Winter and Holly Tarry, a former lobbyist.



Confidentiality rules prevent legislative leaders from confirming the existence of complaints.



Lebsock, a candidate for state treasurer, has been removed as chair of the House Local Government Committee pending the investigations.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

