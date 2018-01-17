Quantcast

Multiple agencies raid three illegal marijuana grows in Falcon - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Multiple agencies raid three illegal marijuana grows in Falcon

Posted: Updated:
FALCON -

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday.

According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.

One person was arrested.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?