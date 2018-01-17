Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for local Ponzi scheme

A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for theft after an investigation began into a Ponzi scheme where victims were defrauded over $450,000.
Detectives with the Financial Crimes Unit began an investigation into 35-year old Benjamin Rose in May 2017. According to police, Rose would buy properties and claim to remodel them and then sell them for a profit.
Honorable Judge Will Bain sentenced Rose Wednesday and said, "preying on people who are retired is a significant, significant crime."
Police said the investigation began after the initial victim showed that the money received was going into paying back other victims' investments and convincing them to invest higher amounts of money. Rose allegedly used fraudulent land deeds and bank statements to further his deceit.
In the past year, victims were defrauded over $450,000, according to police. An arrest warrant was issued for Rose for Theft and Forgery charges on August 4, 2017, where he turned himself in three days later.
The investigation indicates other victims may have been defrauded, CSPD is asking anyone who may have 'invested' with Benjamin Rose to please make a report by calling (719) 444-7000.
