Man arrested for stalking, thousands of rounds of ammo recovered

Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 37-year-old Jeffrey Lawn based on allegations of felony stalking.

Lawn, a former employee of Centura Health Hospital, is accused of making statements about retaliation towards other employees.

The suspect was found at a "Wilderness Survival Boot Camp" near Cripple Creek. He was arrested without incident.

According to deputies, Lawn had an AK-47, a .308 caliber rifle, a Glock, and thousands of rounds of rifle and pistol ammunition with him. The Sheriff's Office believes his arrest has prevented other crimes.

Lawn has already posted the funds for a $10,000 bond.

Avon Police are investigating the reported threats. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Lawn's activities to give the Teller County Sheriff's Office a call at (719) 472-4347.