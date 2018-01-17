Man arrested for stalking, thousands of rounds of ammo recovered

Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 37-year-old Jeffrey Lawn based on allegations of felony stalking.
Lawn, a former employee of Centura Health Hospital, is accused of making statements about retaliation towards other employees.
The suspect was found at a "Wilderness Survival Boot Camp" near Cripple Creek. He was arrested without incident.
According to deputies, Lawn had an AK-47, a .308 caliber rifle, a Glock, and thousands of rounds of rifle and pistol ammunition with him. The Sheriff's Office believes his arrest has prevented other crimes.
Lawn has already posted the funds for a $10,000 bond.
Avon Police are investigating the reported threats. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Lawn's activities to give the Teller County Sheriff's Office a call at (719) 472-4347.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a woman suspected of stabbing a man to death in the 1600 block of Hampton South, near B Street south of Colorado Springs.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
A South Carolina sheriff's deputy remained in critical condition Wednesday after he was shot during a gun battle with a suspect early Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office Detective Mike Doty was one of four officers shot while searching for suspect Christian Thomas McCall.
