Hundreds of flights canceled across the South and Northeast

If you plan on traveling Thursday, a winter storm on Wednesday may have changed your travel plans. More than 700 flights into, out of or within the U.S. were canceled. Another 500 were delayed.

Denver International Airport reported several cancellations as a result of the weather in the south and the northeast.

More than a dozen flights to/from Denver have been cancelled today due to the storms in the southeast and East Coast today. Includes Houston, Boston, Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte N.C., New Orleans and more. Check your flight status if headed that way. pic.twitter.com/28g0K3lDoJ — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 17, 2018

Before you head to the airport to catch a flight, log onto http://flycos.com for the Colorado Springs Airport or http://flydenver.com if you're flying out of Denver.