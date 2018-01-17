Quantcast

Hundreds of flights canceled across the South and Northeast

Written By Nia Bender
If you plan on traveling Thursday, a winter storm on Wednesday may have changed your travel plans. More than 700 flights into, out of or within the U.S. were canceled. Another 500 were delayed.

Denver International Airport reported several cancellations as a result of the weather in the south and the northeast.

Before you head to the airport to catch a flight, log onto http://flycos.com for the Colorado Springs Airport or http://flydenver.com if you're flying out of Denver.

