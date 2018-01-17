Pueblo Police take man into custody after barricading himself in home

Pueblo Police officers took a man who was barricaded inside a home into custody, following reports of shots fired before noon Wednesday.
Officers were in the 1400 block of Orman Ave on a shots fired call where the man had reportedly barricaded himself in the home.
Officers on scene at a report of shots fired in the 1400 blk of Orman. The investigation is on going. One person is barricaded in the home. The 1400blk of Orman is closed down to vehicular and foot traffic at this time. Updates as they become available.— PPDOpsDC (@PuebloPDOpsDC) January 17, 2018
SWAT officers were able to capture the man without further incident inside the home. The 1400 block of Orman will remain closed as the investigation continues.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a woman suspected of stabbing a man to death in the 1600 block of Hampton South, near B Street south of Colorado Springs.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
A South Carolina sheriff's deputy remained in critical condition Wednesday after he was shot during a gun battle with a suspect early Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office Detective Mike Doty was one of four officers shot while searching for suspect Christian Thomas McCall.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
