Pueblo Fire Ice Rescue pulls 1-year old dog from Arkansas River

The Pueblo Fire Department Ice Rescue team pulled a 1-year old German Shepard from the Arkansas River Wednesday.

The Fire Department posted the video on their Facebook page of the rescue. 

In the video one rescue team member was in the water trying to pull the dog out, when another rescue team member came in to help break the ice and pull the dog to shore.

Once the 1-year old German Shepard was shore, he was reunited with his owner, according to Pueblo Fire. 

