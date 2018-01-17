Wednesday Evening Weather: Temps climb higher each day

It doesn't get more quiet than our weather is, and will be, through Saturday afternoon. A big bubble of High pressure, which brings fair weather and light winds, will also bring warmer temperatures each day over the previous...so that by Friday afternoon, we again will be in record high territory. Next opportunity for precipitation is not until early Sunday.

For The Springs; Clear through the night. Night time lows in the low 20s. Sunny side up Thursday, high in the low 60sF. And still at least partly sunny and even warmer on Friday, highs close to 70!

For Pueblo and vicinity; Clear through the night. Night time lows in the upper teens. Sun-filled Thursday, highs near 65F. And still at least partly sunny and even warmer on Friday, highs at or above 70F!

For The Plains; Clear tonight. Night time lows near 20. Sunny Thursday, highs in the low 60sF. And still at least partly sunny and even warmer on Friday, highs around 70!

For Woodland Park; Clear, night time lows near 20. Unlimited sun Thursday, highs between 50-55F. Partly sunny and warmer on Friday, highs in the upper 50s!