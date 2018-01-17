Dakota Access protester reaches deal with prosecutors in Denver

A Dakota Access pipeline protester defies law enforcement officers who are trying to force them from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 near Cannon Ball, N.D. Soldiers and law enforcement officers dressed

Attorneys for a Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline say they've reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid trial.

If a federal judge agrees, Red Fawn Fallis will plead guilty Monday to civil disorder and gun possession by a convicted felon and prosecutors will recommend a sentence of no more than seven years.

Fallis is accused of firing a handgun three times at officers during her October 2016 arrest.