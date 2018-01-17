Plastic bag tax to fund affordable housing proposed in legislature

A bill in the legislature right now is proposing a 25 cent bag fee for shoppers using plastic bags.
Rep. Paul Rosenthal (Denver-D) and Sen. Lois Court (Denver-D) are sponsoring the bill, which would use the money to fund affordable housing.
The fee would be 25 cents for the entire purchase at the grocery store, no matter how many bags are used.
Some cities in the state already have similar taxes, some of them charge a certain amount per bag.
For cities that already have a bag tax, this would add 25 cents on top of the the existing tax.
The bill was introduced at the start of the legislative session on January 10, the bill is assigned to 3 house committees: local government, finance, and appropriations.
In order for the tax to go through, it would require approval from the voters.
Which, if the bill passes, the vote would take place in the Nov. 2018 election.
If you'd like to see the bill in its entirety, click here.
