Quantcast

Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski dies in apparent suicide - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski dies in apparent suicide

Posted: Updated:

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski has died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police in Pullman, Washington.
  
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. Police say a rifle "was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found."
  
Hilinski appeared in eight games during his sophomore season, throwing for 1,176 yards and seven touchdowns. His most memorable outing came in the second week of the season when he led Washington State from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Boise State 47-44 in triple overtime. Hilinski threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns coming off the bench, and was carried off the field after the victory.
  
His only start was in the Cougars' Holiday Bowl loss to Michigan State after senior Luke Falk was unable to play due to a wrist injury.
  
Hilinski was the presumptive starting quarterback going into next season.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?