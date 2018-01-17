Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski dies in apparent suicide

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski has died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police in Pullman, Washington.



The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. Police say a rifle "was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found."



Hilinski appeared in eight games during his sophomore season, throwing for 1,176 yards and seven touchdowns. His most memorable outing came in the second week of the season when he led Washington State from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Boise State 47-44 in triple overtime. Hilinski threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns coming off the bench, and was carried off the field after the victory.



His only start was in the Cougars' Holiday Bowl loss to Michigan State after senior Luke Falk was unable to play due to a wrist injury.



Hilinski was the presumptive starting quarterback going into next season.