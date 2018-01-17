Deputy clinging to life after "ambush"

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy remained in critical condition Wednesday after he was shot during a gun battle with a suspect early Tuesday morning.
York County Sheriff's Office Detective Mike Doty was one of four officers shot while searching for suspect Christian Thomas McCall.
It all began when deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 10:08 p.m. Monday outside the city of York.
Officials said McCall was allegedly "actively assaulting a female at the home" when they received the 911 call.
The first law enforcement officer arrived at 10:20 p.m. Monday by that time, authorities said McCall had fled the home on foot, sparking a massive manhunt.
York County K-9 units were called in to help find McCall.
Shortly after the K-9 units began their track, just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, officials said McCall fired shots, and a K-9 unit officer was struck.
McCall managed to evade police for hours until around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when shots were fired again. Three York County sheriff's deputies were struck.
Later information revealed McCall also fired a rifle at a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter during the night. Officials said the rear of the helicopter was hit by gunfire but still able to fly.
