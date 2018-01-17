Man found dead near Vail resort was longtime local resident

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a woman suspected of stabbing a man to death in the 1600 block of Hampton South, near B Street south of Colorado Springs.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
A South Carolina sheriff's deputy remained in critical condition Wednesday after he was shot during a gun battle with a suspect early Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office Detective Mike Doty was one of four officers shot while searching for suspect Christian Thomas McCall.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
