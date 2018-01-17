Quantcast

Man found dead near Vail resort was longtime local resident - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Man found dead near Vail resort was longtime local resident

Posted: Updated:

VAIL, Colo. (AP) - The man found dead near the Vail Ski Resort has been identified as a 60-year-old longtime Vail resident.
  
The body of Maldwyn "Maldy" George Zang was found Tuesday after a woman on a ski lift reported seeing a body in Gore Creek.
  
The cause of death remains under investigation but Detective Luke Causey told the Vail Daily that the frigid overnight weather was a factor.
  
Zang's body was frozen. Causey said his sunglasses were found upstream and he had a cut on the bridge of his nose, indicating that he may have fallen into the creek before he died.
  
Zang worked at a locals' bar in the resort town, Bart & Yeti's, for 40 years. He is survived by two sisters and a brother

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?