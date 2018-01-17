Quantcast

Pueblo Police take man into custody after barricading himself in home

Pueblo SWAT sets up at a home on Orman Avenue for a shots fired called. (Facebook: Jayne Jackson) Pueblo SWAT sets up at a home on Orman Avenue for a shots fired called. (Facebook: Jayne Jackson)
PUEBLO -

Pueblo Police officers took a man who was barricaded inside a home into custody, following reports of shots fired before noon Wednesday.

Officers were in the 1400 block of Orman Ave on a shots fired call where the man had reportedly barricaded himself in the home. 

SWAT officers were able to capture the man without further incident inside the home. The 1400 block of Orman will remain closed as the investigation continues.

