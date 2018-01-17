Pueblo Police take man into custody after barricading himself in home

Pueblo Police officers took a man who was barricaded inside a home into custody, following reports of shots fired before noon Wednesday.

Officers were in the 1400 block of Orman Ave on a shots fired call where the man had reportedly barricaded himself in the home.

Officers on scene at a report of shots fired in the 1400 blk of Orman. The investigation is on going. One person is barricaded in the home. The 1400blk of Orman is closed down to vehicular and foot traffic at this time. Updates as they become available. — PPDOpsDC (@PuebloPDOpsDC) January 17, 2018

SWAT officers were able to capture the man without further incident inside the home. The 1400 block of Orman will remain closed as the investigation continues.