Pueblo Police arrest two suspects in auto theft

Pueblo Police Officer Jonathan Vicars was patrolling parking lots surrounding the Great Sky Inn, where he saw a car with no front license plate, and discovered the car was stolen.

This was around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, where Officer Vicars was at the hotel located at 4005 N Elizabeth St when he saw the "suspicious" car. He then ran the rear license plate and found that the unoccupied vehicle was reported stolen.

Officer Vicars said he investigated further by reviewing hotel camera footage, showing five people exiting the car and entering one of the rooms in the hotel. Multiple officers knocked on the hotel room door where one of the occupants let them in, five people were inside the room, including 23-year old Jeramy Espinoza who was found to be the driver of the stolen car based on hotel surveillance, according to police.

Espinoza was arrested for First Degree Criminal Trespassing and Second Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

37-year old Andria Carbajal-Roybal was also arrested on five active arrest warrants, including Failure to Comply and three municipal warrants with various charges, according to police. Both suspects were booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

Local police records showed that Espinoza was either a suspect or involved in three auto theft recoveries in 2015 and 2017. Police said the stolen car was taken from the south side of Pueblo on Jan 15 after the owner left the car running unattended with the keys in the ignition.