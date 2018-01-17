CO House approves first bill of 2018, expands nursing pool

The Colorado House of Representatives approved it's first bill of the 2018 session on Tuesday.

SB18-027, sponsored by Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp, will expand the nursing pool in Colorado, and allow Colorado nurses to maintain their multi-state practicing licenses.

“Health care does not stop at state lines and we need to ensure our nursing staff don’t have to either. Our bipartisan bill allows Colorado nurses to maintain their multi-state license and join the enhanced nurse licensure compact," said Rep. Kraft-Tharp.

According to Kraft-Tharp's office, passing this bill authorizing Colorado to join the enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact (eNLC) prior to the Jan. 19 implementation date will provide nearly 86,000 nurses a smooth transition into the new eNLC.

After a recorded third reading vote, the bill will go to Governor Hickenlooper for his signature.