Quantcast

CO House approves first bill of 2018, expands nursing pool - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CO House approves first bill of 2018, expands nursing pool

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO -

The Colorado House of Representatives approved it's first bill of the 2018 session on Tuesday. 

SB18-027, sponsored by Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp, will expand the nursing pool in Colorado, and allow Colorado nurses to maintain their multi-state practicing licenses.

“Health care does not stop at state lines and we need to ensure our nursing staff don’t have to either. Our bipartisan bill allows Colorado nurses to maintain their multi-state license and join the enhanced nurse licensure compact," said Rep. Kraft-Tharp.

According to Kraft-Tharp's office, passing this bill authorizing Colorado to join the enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact (eNLC) prior to the Jan. 19 implementation date will provide nearly 86,000 nurses a smooth transition into the new eNLC.

After a recorded third reading vote, the bill will go to Governor Hickenlooper for his signature. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?