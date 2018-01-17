VA Hospital in Aurora sets a date for opening

As seen through the pattern of a cyclone fence, a sign stands at the construction site of the Veterans Affairs hospital Thursday, April 2, 2015, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The problem plagued VA hospital in Aurora has set an opening date.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs confirms the medical facility will open on August 11, 2018.

Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colorado) tweeted about the opening Tuesday afternoon saying in part, "Just got notification from the @DeptVetAffairs that they plan to open the #VAHospital in #Aurora on 8/11/18."

Ground first broke on the project in 2010. Since then there have been numerous delays and other budgeting busting complications.

By the end of construction, the hospital is expected to cost nearly $1.7 billion – that’s triple the 2014 estimate.

A spokesperson says the medical center's construction contract ends on January 25.

If they get all the work done by then, the hospital will have six months to get ready for the scheduled opening day.

Another concern for the VA hospital is a possible staffing shortage.