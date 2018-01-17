Sen. Gardner sponsors bill to modernize firefighting technology

Colorado Senator, Cory Gardner is co-sponsoring a bill to help modernize wild land firefighters.

Along with Maria Cantwell, (D-WA) Senator Gardner introduced the Wildfire Management Technology Advancement Act, which is designed to bring firefighting agencies into the 21st century.

According to the senator's office, the bill will increase firefighter safety by requiring the Forest Service and the Dept. of the Interior to begin providing GPS locations for crews on wildfires and to begin using drones to scout out and map wildfires in real-time. Wildfire Today described the simultaneous use of mapping aircraft and GPS locators as the 'Holy Grail' of firefighter safety.

In a statement, Gardner said, "Our firefighters in Colorado and around the country risk everything to protect our communities and it is our duty to make sure they have every possible tool at their disposal to safely fight wildfires. The Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting in Colorado develops cutting-edge technologies and this legislation will compliment those efforts."

In addition to the use of advance technology, the proposed bill would require that trends in firefighter injuries be analyzed in order to adjust training to prevent future injuries and fatalities.

The senator's office also said that this bill includes provisions to streamline firefighting response. Cost-share funding is authorized for at-risk communities to install and operate next-generation reverse 911 systems, which would potentially speed up evacuations and save lives.