Vehicle crashes into building

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police said a vehicle has crashed into a building in the 300 Block of E. Brookside. 

The wreck is near the Brookside Apartments. 

At least one person was injured in the crash. Emergency and utility crews have been called to the scene.

