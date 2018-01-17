Vehicle crashes into building

Colorado Springs Police said a vehicle has crashed into a building in the 300 Block of E. Brookside.

The wreck is near the Brookside Apartments.

At least one person was injured in the crash. Emergency and utility crews have been called to the scene.

Here's a look at the vehicle. At least one person was injured in the accident. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/nT8l9IfErY — Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) January 17, 2018