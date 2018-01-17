Quantcast

Koreas to form their first joint Olympic team - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Koreas to form their first joint Olympic team

Posted: Updated:
North and South Korea flags North and South Korea flags

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says the rival Koreas have agreed to form their first joint Olympic team and have their athletes march together during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Olympics in the South.
  
Seoul's Unification Ministry says the Koreas reached the agreement during talks Wednesday at the border village of Panmunjom.
  
It says athletes from the two Koreas will march together under a "unification flag" depicting their peninsula during the opening ceremony and will field a single women's ice hockey team.

South Korea says North Korea plans to send a 230-member cheering squad.

The North has said its delegation would also include officials, athletes, journalists, an art troupe and a taekwondo demonstration team.
  
The measures require approval by the International Olympic Committee. The South Korean ministry says the two Koreas will consult with the IOC this weekend.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Caught on Cam: Gator vs Python

    Caught on Cam: Gator vs Python

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 3:21 PM EST2018-01-16 20:21:06 GMT

    Florida golfers witness epic battle between alligator and huge python.

    Florida golfers witness epic battle between alligator and huge python.

  • Death of 3-year old girl considered homicide

    Death of 3-year old girl considered homicide

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-01-17 05:48:07 GMT
    Classmates of 3-year-old Bella Ritch were informed she died on Oct. 2.Classmates of 3-year-old Bella Ritch were informed she died on Oct. 2.

    The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

    The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

  • Neighbors say squatters lived in Pueblo home destroyed by fire

    Neighbors say squatters lived in Pueblo home destroyed by fire

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-17 05:50:58 GMT

    Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.

    Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?