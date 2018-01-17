Koreas to form their first joint Olympic team

Florida golfers witness epic battle between alligator and huge python.
The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.
Radon is odorless and tasteless, so testing is the only way to know if you have elevated levels in your home. Southern Colorado has even higher radon potential because of the amount of granite in the soil.
