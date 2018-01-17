Annual Arkansas River cleaning underway at Pueblo Riverwalk

Happening today, The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo (HARP) will begin the annual channel cleaning project to remove sediment, debris, and accumulated lake weeds from the river channel.

According to HARP, the Riverwalk water level will be reduced beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17, and should be refilled and operational by February 15. The channel will be completely drained so that maintenance crews from Don's Landscaping can perform the needed removals.

HARP said the annual cleaning is an essential part of maintaining water quality during the warm weather months. The Riverwalk will remain open to dining, shopping, and walking during the project.

For more information, interested individuals may contact HARP at (719) 595-0242.