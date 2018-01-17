Wednesday Morning Weather: Cold Morning, Much Warmer Afternoon

Quantcast

A chilly start to the day, but not as cold as Tuesday morning. More abundant sunshine today and temperatures will be warmer as highs this afternoon get close to 50°. Winds will be around 5-10 mph and it should be a nice and above average day across the area. Clear tonight with lows in the teens and 20's. Sunshine continues for Thursday and so does the warming trend. Highs will try to reach the 60's. Plenty of 60's and even some low 70's on Friday with breezy conditions at times. That could mean fire danger concerns for some areas.

The next system is coming in a little slower on the latest model runs. Snow will begin early Saturday for the western half of the state. Any chance for rain or snow for our area looks to hold off until later Saturday into Sunday. Accumulations look minor as of now, but we'll be keeping an eye on this system. It does look to have stronger winds so any precipitation could also come with low visibility and blowing snow. Temperatures for the weekend will greatly depend on the timing of this system. As of now, looks like 40's and 50's on Saturday and then 30's and 40's for Sunday. Winds stay breezy through Monday, but skies do dry out with highs in the 40's for the start of the work and school week.

