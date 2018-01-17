Quantcast

Stabbing overnight in Colorado Springs - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Stabbing overnight in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A man is in the hospital in Colorado Springs after being stabbed last night near South Academy and B Street.

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Hampton South.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a woman has been detained in relation to the incident, but it it still unclear exactly what happened.

At this time, the extent of the man's injuries is unknown. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Caught on Cam: Gator vs Python

    Caught on Cam: Gator vs Python

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 3:21 PM EST2018-01-16 20:21:06 GMT

    Florida golfers witness epic battle between alligator and huge python.

    Florida golfers witness epic battle between alligator and huge python.

  • Death of 3-year old girl considered homicide

    Death of 3-year old girl considered homicide

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-01-17 05:48:07 GMT
    Classmates of 3-year-old Bella Ritch were informed she died on Oct. 2.Classmates of 3-year-old Bella Ritch were informed she died on Oct. 2.

    The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

    The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

  • Neighbors say squatters lived in Pueblo home destroyed by fire

    Neighbors say squatters lived in Pueblo home destroyed by fire

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-17 05:50:58 GMT

    Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.

    Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?