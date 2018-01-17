Free Radon test kits available

Radon is odorless and tasteless, so testing is the only way to know if you have elevated levels in your home. Southern Colorado has even higher radon potential because of the amount of granite in the soils.

Experts say this is the best time of year to do that test. Right now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment is providing coupons for free test kits. You can find that info here. For a direct link to the coupon click here.

Your test kit will come with individual instructions. Simply hang the sampler packet up and leave it out 3 to 7 days. Then all you have to do is wait.

"The reason we would like people to test during the winter months is because your home is, as a system, more closed without the windows open and the outside ventilation coming in," explained Marla Luckey with El Paso County Health. "You're more able to get an accurate test result during the winter months."

Test kits can cost as little as $10 and you can also purchase one from your local hardware store. Make sure you hang your test kit in a basement or the lowest level of your home. That's where radon levels are highest!

After the test is over, seal your packet and send it off to the lab. Make sure you return it as soon as possible for accurate results!