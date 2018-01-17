Quantcast

City of Colorado Springs looking into sex event at cannabis club

The City of Colorado Springs said it is aware of a controversial "420 friendly" sex event hosted at the Speakeasy Vape Lounge last Saturday. 

The city confirmed to News 5 that it has received reports about the "issue," but don't have enough information yet to make a clear determination if the event was legal just yet.

The city originally referring News 5 to the Colorado Springs Police Department on Friday, which referred us back to the city on Tuesday. 

Jaymen Johnson, the owner of the lounge, said the event is perfectly legal because it was a private event hosted in a private venue. The event was advertised on the website "Sinful-living.com" and screenshots of the advertisement were shared via social media on Friday.

The event charged admission to those who were interested in attending.

The lounge said it has more events planned in the future.

