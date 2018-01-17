City of Colorado Springs looking into sex event at cannabis club

The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.
Florida golfers witness epic battle between alligator and huge python.
The future of Banning Lewis Ranch is falling in the City of Colorado Springs' hands. City council held its first public meeting on Tuesday night on the area's proposed annexation agreement. Lots of different opinions were put out in the playing field with some asking for more time but many just saying there's not quite enough clarity on what this deal could mean in the long run.
