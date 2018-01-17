First Alert 5 forecast: Frigid night ahead

We'll see some bitter cold Tuesday night with lows in the single digits or teens. Wind chills will be dangerously cold overnight, so be sure to dress in layers and do not spend an extended amount of time outside.

On Wednesday, downslope flow will bring much warmer temperatures, with highs about 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday with highs in the 40's and 50's.

The warming trend continues Thursday with sunshine and highs reaching the 50's and 60's in the lower elevations. On Friday, a strong downslope folow will make it the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the 60's and even the 70's.

The weekend will feature some warm temperatures before reality sets back in Saturday night into Sunday. A cold front will arrive late Saturday afternoon and evening bringing wind, rain and then snow. Right now, it just looks like light snow over the lower elevations. Snow will end on Sunday, but it will be 20 degrees colder.

It will be dry Tuesday with highs a few degrees cooler than Monday.