City of Colorado Springs considers Banning Lewis Ranch annexation deal

The future of Banning Lewis Ranch is falling in the City of Colorado Springs' hands.

City council held its first public meeting on Tuesday night on the area's proposed annexation agreement.

Lots of different opinions were put out on the playing field with some asking for more time but many just saying there's not quite enough clarity on what this deal could mean in the long run.

For background, the city wants to re-do the annexation agreement that was first made in 1988.

At that time, it was anticipated over 125,000 people would live on the Springs' east side and the development would pay for itself.

Since then, only parts of the huge area have been built because of costs.

Now, the city says getting a new, smaller master plan, could satisfy housing demands, and bring in revenues.

But Tuesday's public meeting brought forward a number of concerns.

"There was no discussion about affordable housing, there was no discussion about transit, there was no discussion about who in fact is going to pay for police and fire," William Murray, a Colorado Springs City Council member said. "The public needs to be aware that the first building that's built out there is going to require police and fire protection."

On the flip side, City Council President Richard Skorman has said in the past that the idea here is to adjust the annexation agreement to make it so developers can develop it in a way that pays for itself.

"I'm not sure that it's a game changer as much as it's bringing online land that's been in the city for a long time and eventually was going to be developed anyway," Ira Joseph, a Colorado Springs resident said.

Council is holding another public meeting to continue this conversation on February 2nd at City Hall.

The earliest they could vote on this would be at the end of February.