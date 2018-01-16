Rockies Caravan stopping in Pueblo and Colorado Springs Wednesday

While we're in the heart of the winter months, pitchers and catchers with the Rockies will be reporting before we know it.
To get fans ready for the upcoming season, Rockies pitchers Kyle Freeland, Jeff Hoffman, Jon Gray and infielder Pat Valaika will be stopping in Southern Colorado as part of the Rockies Caravan.
The players will sign autographs and take pictures with fans in Colorado Springs at the Rockies Dugout Store at University Village in Colorado Springs from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The players will also appear at Pueblo West High School, Fort Carson and Memorial Hospital prior to the event at the dugout store in Colorado Springs.
The appearance at the dugout store is the only event open to the public.
The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.
A husband accused of killing his wife during a standoff from November 2016 was convicted of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping, Tuesday.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
