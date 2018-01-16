Billy Christopoulos named Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Week

Air Force junior Billy Christopoulos was named the Travel Team USA Atlantic Hockey Conference Goalie of the Week, in leading Air Force to a sweep at RIT, Jan. 12-13. For his efforts, he was also selected as one of NCAA Hockey’s Three Stars of the Week.

In the series, Christopoulos stopped 55 of 56 shots against the Tigers. His .982 saves percentage and 0.50 GAA were the best among AHC goalies who played more than 60 minutes on the weekend. The native of Raleigh, N.C., posted those numbers against an RIT team that entered the weekend ranked second in the league and 18th in the nation in scoring offense. In the first game, he stopped 25 of 26 in the 2-1 win. On Saturday, he earned his first career shutout in the 4-0 win, making 30 saves. With a 1-0 lead, he made 17 saves in the second period as the Falcons extended their winning streak to three games.

In his last four games, Christopoulos has allowed just three goals, stopping 101 of the 104 shots for a .971 saves percentage. His numbers over the last four games are the best in the nation among goalies who have more than one start. On the season, his 11 wins lead all Atlantic Hockey goalies. His 2.47 GAA and 580 saves rank third in the league. His 11 wins tie as the seventh most in the nation while his 580 saves are tied for ninth.

The weekly award is the first of his career and the fifth by a Falcon this season. Christopoulos was also named the AHC Goalie of the Month for October.

Air Force (11-10-3 overall and 6-8-2 AHC) hosts a two-game conference series with the Sacred Heart Pioneers, Friday-Saturday, Jan. 19-20, at Cadet Ice Arena. Friday’s faceoff is at 7:05 pm MT while Saturday’s game will start at 5:05 pm MT.