Billy Christopoulos named Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Week

The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.
A husband accused of killing his wife during a standoff from November 2016 was convicted of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping, Tuesday.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
