UCCS' Ent Center for the Arts opens to students

The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs' gleaming, metallic, 92,000-square-foot, $60 million Ent Center for the Arts is now officially open to UCCS students and the public. The first day of the 2018 Spring Semester on Tuesday marked the inaugural day of classes and student utilization of the facility prominently positioned along North Nevada Avenue across from the University Village Colorado shopping center.

"It's a very exciting day," said Daisy McGowan, Director of the UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art. McGowan and her students will utilize the new Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, a 2,600-square-foot white cube gallery which can be configured to accommodate nearly any type of visual art exhibition. "I think that for our student recruitment, it's huge," McGowan said. "And then for staff and faculty it's a really exciting benefit to come to work in a place like this every day. It's just a wonderful place to work."

"It's hard to overstate what a huge game-changer this is," said Kevin Landis, Director of the UCCS Theater and Dance Program. Landis spoke to News 5 from inside a brand-new dance and rehearsal studio with a wall of windows looking out toward Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range. "For the students who are training to become professionals, they now have a sandbox in which to create," Landis said. "I think this building represents sort of the coming-of-age of UCCS."

Just down the hall, the Osborne Studio Theater will serve as the primary performance venue for the Theater and Dance Department. Sophomore Theater major Jess Cordova is likely to frequently utilize the black-box theater which seats up to 130. "We already had amazing acting, but now we've got the equipment to back it up," Cordova said.

The venerable Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater also has a new home inside the Ent Center. The new stage has a trap floor to allow for multi-level set configurations and a two-level wrap-around balcony.

The silence inside the new Chapman Foundations Recital Hall is stunning and somewhat unnerving, but it demonstrates the acoustic isolation of the 242-seat venue, which is physically separated from the rest of the Ent Center while remaining inside the building's footprint. "This is one of the most acoustically-perfect spaces that you're going to find anywhere in the world," said Drew Martorella, Executive Director of UCCS Presents. "This means we just have a leg up in attracting the kind of quality talent that you always hope to attract."

It adjoins the crown jewel of the facility, the Shockley-Zalabak Theater, named for long-time UCCS Chancellor Pam Shockley-Zalabak. "She wanted this to be her swan song as far as her legacy at UCCS," McGowan said. With a seating capacity just shy of 800, it is the largest venue in the facility and capable of hosting stage productions, orchestral concerts, and other large-scale performances.

The $60 million Ent Center for the Arts was funded by $12.6 million from a 15-year marketing agreement with Ent Federal Credit Union, $27.6 million from the Colorado legislature, $10 million from the University of Colorado Office of the President, and more than $10 million in private donations.