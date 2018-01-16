Neighbors say squatters lived in Pueblo home destroyed by fire

Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.

News of the fire didn’t shock Leonard Fabrizio either, who has owned Express Signs with his wife for 22 years. The business sits just west of the damaged home.

"I wasn't too surprised, cause I know that it's cold in Pueblo, and these people have to get out of the cold," Fabrizio said.

They noticed something was different next door.

"Last night, when we got the call, she goes, 'I knew somebody was living in there, cause they had started covering up the windows,'” he said. “And she saw people going in and out."

Monday night's structure fire first brought fear to the adjacent business owners. Several thought the flames were burning their buildings, but to the crews on scene, the situation was clear.

"The front door was already open. There was needles,” said Will Gray, assistant fire chief at the Pueblo Fire Department. “There was a lot of debris, garbage.”

Gray said the squatter problem isn't specific to Pueblo, but it's still a concern.

"Especially in the winter, it gets cold. People look for some place to stay. That's kind of natural,” Gray said. “When people's homes are abandoned or condemned, and they're not boarded up well, squatters find their way in."

In 2017, 13 of the nearly 100 structure fires fought by the Pueblo Fire Department were caused by squatters living inside, according to Gray.

They're also tricky to work on — given the home's abandoned state.

"Unfortunately, they don't have utilities, so they make small fires or different things like that. A lot of times, that's what leads to the big fires. They're not intentional necessarily. They're just because the homes were neglected and left alone," Gray said.

Meanwhile, the nearby business owners are now breathing a sigh of relief.

One business owner told News 5 off camera that he’s happy the squatters can’t take advantage of the property anymore. Fabrizio said he and his wife can now be more comfortable at their business, but said, “it’s sad to see.”

Moving forward, Gray called on property owners to put more effort into securing their properties, especially if they’re abandoned.

That way, the squatters will have to find a different place to stay.