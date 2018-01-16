The Olympians next door: Andy Potts

The last place you think you might find an Olympian may be inside a cupcake shop in Downtown Colorado Springs, but that's exactly where you may find Andy Potts.
"I'm a taste tester," Andy Potts laughed.
His wife and college sweetheart, Lisa Potts, is co-owner of Cupcake Girls.
"It's all about balance," she laughed.
Andy Potts grew up swimming and dreamed of going to the Olympics, "I was 12 years old and thought to myself, that's what I want to do."
After college he went on hiatus, but when triathlon was added to the games he made it his goal. He achieved it in 18 months. He moved to the Springs to train and in 2004 he competed for Team USA with his wife cheering him on.
"Athens was special," Andy Potts said.
His wife added, "I felt so proud for his accomplishment."
Lisa Potts is a retired Cirque du Soleil performer herself. She opened up Cupcake Girls with her friend she met while cheering on their husbands at another competition.
Andrea Fleischmann said the Potts are super humble, and said it's cool living in the same town and even working with Olympians.
"It gives me pride and inspiration and motivation," Fleischmann said.
Andy Potts still competes, but said the Olympics were special and he can't wait to watch the winter games.
"We have a saying as Olympians. Never former, never past, always an Olympian. I took that to heart. It's a badge of honor," Andy Potts said.
He admits he isn't always enjoying the cupcakes. When in training he's pretty strict but admits life with his family in the Springs is pretty sweet.
The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.
A husband accused of killing his wife during a standoff from November 2016 was convicted of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping, Tuesday.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
