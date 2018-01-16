The Olympians next door: Andy Potts

The last place you think you might find an Olympian may be inside a cupcake shop in Downtown Colorado Springs, but that's exactly where you may find Andy Potts.

"I'm a taste tester," Andy Potts laughed.

His wife and college sweetheart, Lisa Potts, is co-owner of Cupcake Girls.

"It's all about balance," she laughed.

Andy Potts grew up swimming and dreamed of going to the Olympics, "I was 12 years old and thought to myself, that's what I want to do."

After college he went on hiatus, but when triathlon was added to the games he made it his goal. He achieved it in 18 months. He moved to the Springs to train and in 2004 he competed for Team USA with his wife cheering him on.

"Athens was special," Andy Potts said.

His wife added, "I felt so proud for his accomplishment."

Lisa Potts is a retired Cirque du Soleil performer herself. She opened up Cupcake Girls with her friend she met while cheering on their husbands at another competition.

Andrea Fleischmann said the Potts are super humble, and said it's cool living in the same town and even working with Olympians.

"It gives me pride and inspiration and motivation," Fleischmann said.

Andy Potts still competes, but said the Olympics were special and he can't wait to watch the winter games.

"We have a saying as Olympians. Never former, never past, always an Olympian. I took that to heart. It's a badge of honor," Andy Potts said.

He admits he isn't always enjoying the cupcakes. When in training he's pretty strict but admits life with his family in the Springs is pretty sweet.