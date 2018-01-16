Quantcast

Bannon's refusal to answer leads to subpoena - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Bannon's refusal to answer leads to subpoena

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is accusing President Donald Trump's White House of placing a "gag order" on former chief strategist Steve Bannon, barring him from answering many questions as part of the panel's investigation into Russian election interference.
  
Rep. Adam Schiff of California says Bannon refused to answer questions about his time in the White House or his work on the presidential transition. Bannon's refusal prompted a subpoena from the committee's Republican chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

Earlier Tuesday, a White House official said the president did not invoke executive privilege to prevent Bannon from answering the committee's questions. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
  
Schiff says that was the first time Republicans on the committee had issued a subpoena in response to a witness refusing to answer questions at the instruction of the White House. Schiff says that the committee plans to bring Bannon back for another round of questioning.

Nunes declined to discuss why or what questions he hoped to compel Bannon to answer.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Death of 3-year old girl considered homicide

    Death of 3-year old girl considered homicide

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-01-17 05:48:07 GMT
    Classmates of 3-year-old Bella Ritch were informed she died on Oct. 2.Classmates of 3-year-old Bella Ritch were informed she died on Oct. 2.

    The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

    The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

  • Neighbors say squatters lived in Pueblo home destroyed by fire

    Neighbors say squatters lived in Pueblo home destroyed by fire

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-17 05:50:58 GMT

    Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.

    Pueblo firefighters responding to a raging structure fire at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwood Streets Monday night could tell shortly after entering the residence — squatters were likely staying in the abandoned home.

  • Husband found guilty of murder for killing his wife during standoff

    Husband found guilty of murder for killing his wife during standoff

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-01-17 01:38:22 GMT
    Gregory LorbieckiGregory Lorbiecki

    A husband accused of killing his wife during a standoff from November 2016 was convicted of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping, Tuesday.

    A husband accused of killing his wife during a standoff from November 2016 was convicted of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping, Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?