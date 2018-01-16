Bannon's refusal to answer leads to subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is accusing President Donald Trump's White House of placing a "gag order" on former chief strategist Steve Bannon, barring him from answering many questions as part of the panel's investigation into Russian election interference.



Rep. Adam Schiff of California says Bannon refused to answer questions about his time in the White House or his work on the presidential transition. Bannon's refusal prompted a subpoena from the committee's Republican chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

Earlier Tuesday, a White House official said the president did not invoke executive privilege to prevent Bannon from answering the committee's questions. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.



Schiff says that was the first time Republicans on the committee had issued a subpoena in response to a witness refusing to answer questions at the instruction of the White House. Schiff says that the committee plans to bring Bannon back for another round of questioning.

Nunes declined to discuss why or what questions he hoped to compel Bannon to answer.

