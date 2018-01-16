Quantcast

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Zion Freeman, Pueblo East wrestling

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Our KOAA News5 Athlete of the Week is Zion Freeman of Pueblo East. 

The 182 pound wrestler is the top ranked wrestler in his weight class in 4A. 

He has just two losses this season, coming to the same wrestler in 5A. 

Freeman has big goals for 2018 state tournament coming up at Pepsi Center in Denver. 

"As a freshman my main goal was just to place in state but my sophomore year kind of crushed me because I shouldn't have lost my semis match," Freeman said. 

