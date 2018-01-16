Colorado man's body found encased in concrete in crawl space

A woman has been taken into custody after her father's body was found encased in concrete in the crawl space under his home.



KUSA-TV reports that 69-year-old William Mussack's body was found on Jan. 10, one month after friends and family stopped hearing from him.



Court records say Mussack sent a text to his son on Dec. 7 saying he might have been drugged by his daughter, 45-year-old Dayna Jennings.



Authorities had become suspicious of Jennings as the investigation progressed and obtained a search warrant for the home she and Mussack shared.



Investigators say that as they were breaking up concrete in the crawl space, Jennings requested a lawyer and stopped talking.



She's been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and tampering with a deceased human's body.



Booking documents don't list an attorney for her.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)