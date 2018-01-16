Colorado man's body found encased in concrete in crawl space

A woman has been taken into custody after her father's body was found encased in concrete in the crawl space under his home.
KUSA-TV reports that 69-year-old William Mussack's body was found on Jan. 10, one month after friends and family stopped hearing from him.
Court records say Mussack sent a text to his son on Dec. 7 saying he might have been drugged by his daughter, 45-year-old Dayna Jennings.
Authorities had become suspicious of Jennings as the investigation progressed and obtained a search warrant for the home she and Mussack shared.
Investigators say that as they were breaking up concrete in the crawl space, Jennings requested a lawyer and stopped talking.
She's been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and tampering with a deceased human's body.
Booking documents don't list an attorney for her.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Firefighters are taking a defense approach to fighting a fire, which is burning a house near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.
Firefighters are taking a defense approach to fighting a fire, which is burning a house near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.
A Falcon Division Officer of Colorado Springs Police was dispatched to investigate reports of indecent exposure at a restaurant near Interquest and Market Center point. According to CSPD, early Tuesday Jan 9, an elderly man was seen masturbating in the dining area of the restaurant where others could see him.
A Falcon Division Officer of Colorado Springs Police was dispatched to investigate reports of indecent exposure at a restaurant near Interquest and Market Center point. According to CSPD, early Tuesday Jan 9, an elderly man was seen masturbating in the dining area of the restaurant where others could see him.
Colorado Springs Police said they are searching for multiple suspects following a crash, which seriously injured one person Monday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police said they are searching for multiple suspects following a crash, which seriously injured one person Monday afternoon.