Bill would require drivers to go 'hands-free' while talking on the phone

A bill introduced in the legislature last week would make it so drivers of all ages can no longer talk on the phone without a hands free device while driving.

'They can still do to Bluetooth thing, or they can mount the phone or they can touch it to slide it to answer, but not hold it in their hand,' said the Senate Sponsor of the bill Lois Court (Denver-D).

Currently, Colorado law prohibits drivers under 18 from talking on the phone.

This bill would make extend it to all drivers, but if you use hands-free technologies you'll be okay.

Additionally, it increases the fine for drivers under 18 from $50 to $300 and it repeals a sentence enhancement for a violation that causes bodily injury or death.

'I do like that the fact that they are looking at increasing the fines, people need to take this very very seriously, this is a serious problem our traffic crashes are out of control,' said Maile Gray, Executive Director of Drive Smart Colorado.

According to a AAA study released earlier this month, drivers who are texting or on the web are 2-8 times more likely to be involved in a crash, those that are talking on the phone are 4 times as likely- regardless if they're using a hands-free or handheld device.

If it passes, it would go into effect in July of this year.

If you'd like to see the bill in its entirety, click here.