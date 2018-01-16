New minimum wage increase affecting nonprofit businesses

The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Firefighters are taking a defense approach to fighting a fire, which is burning a house near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.
Firefighters are taking a defense approach to fighting a fire, which is burning a house near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.
A Falcon Division Officer of Colorado Springs Police was dispatched to investigate reports of indecent exposure at a restaurant near Interquest and Market Center point. According to CSPD, early Tuesday Jan 9, an elderly man was seen masturbating in the dining area of the restaurant where others could see him.
A Falcon Division Officer of Colorado Springs Police was dispatched to investigate reports of indecent exposure at a restaurant near Interquest and Market Center point. According to CSPD, early Tuesday Jan 9, an elderly man was seen masturbating in the dining area of the restaurant where others could see him.
Colorado Springs Police said they are searching for multiple suspects following a crash, which seriously injured one person Monday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police said they are searching for multiple suspects following a crash, which seriously injured one person Monday afternoon.