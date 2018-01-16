New minimum wage increase affecting nonprofit businesses

Colorado's recent minimum wage hike is forcing nonprofits to rethink budgets and for some, how to make ends meet.

People at some businesses in Canon City say their biggest fear in the coming years is not having enough money to serve the people or animals that need help.

Doug Rae, executive director of the Humane Society of Fremont County, said, "We're going to really feel the effects next year and the year after. The year after I'm not even sure how we're going to pay the bills."

From $9.30 to $10.20 and eventually to $12 an hour by 2020: it's Colorado's new minimum wage increase.

Rae said, "The plan was to bring in two additional full-time positions and three additional part-time positions, but now I just no longer have the funds to do that."

He says about $515,000 of revenue is brought in each year to the humane society. Last year, $18,000 was set aside for wages. In two years, it will be $38,000.

"We need $62,000 in cat cages and that was one of the things I was going to fund next year. Now I just don't see how we're going to do it."

Starpoint is also feeling the effects of the wage hike. The organization provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It also has early head start and preschool programs.

CEO Bob Arnold said, "It was really kind of frightening to look at the budget impact overtime."

He says for this year, about $500,000 more is being put towards wages.

"We may have to close a program or two. We're going to have to evaluate that very carefully in the next six to 12 months."

At the Habitat for Humanity Restore, Executive Director Colleen Barton says annual wages have increased from about $3,000 to $7,500.

"My fear is that we will get to a point where we cannot serve the number of families that we serve...if you don't have the actual dollars you can't serve as many families and there's a lot of need in Fremont County."

Those at Starpoint and the humane society say they haven't decided if or what cuts will be made.

All three organizations say they'll be keeping a close eye on their budgets in the coming months.