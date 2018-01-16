Pikes Peak United Way offers free tax preparation

The Pikes Peak United Way is providing free tax preparation for local families.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is offered to help families begin a road to financial stability. This IRS program provides free tax prep for low to moderate income families in order to help them receive the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

According to a release, families could be eligible for up to $6,200 through the EITC.

Families or individuals who earned less than $54,000 are eligible to get their taxes filed for free at one of six VITA site locations in Colorado Springs and El Paso County. The Pikes Peak United Way says this program has a great economic impact on the city.

Federal and state tax returns amounted to nearly $3 million dollars, last year, with $1.8 million coming from the EITC. That money went back into the community, according to the Pikes Peak United Way.

There are dozens of volunteers throughout tax season dedicated to helping families receive the EITC. According to the Pikes Peak United Way, volunteers gave about 2,100 hours of their time last tax season.

When filed electronically, refunds are typically returned in 10-14 days, eliminating the need to pay high interest rates associated with many instant refund programs. To find out if you qualify or to schedule an appointment, call 211, or text VITANOW to 8511 Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.