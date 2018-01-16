Death of 3-year old girl considered homicide

Classmates of 3-year-old Bella Ritch were informed she died on Oct. 2.

The death of a 3-year old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive on October 2, 2017 to investigate 3-year old Bella Ritch who had lost consciousness. After being transported to a local hospital, she was later pronounced dead.

Her death has been under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police, as initially it was unclear how she died.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, Bella's cause of death was determined to be a result of blunt force trauma. At this point police say no arrests have been made.

This remains an active investigation.

In this recent finding, there were a total of 32 homicides investigated by CSPD during 2017. Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

RELATED:

Death of 3-year-old under investigation by Colorado Springs Police