Mason Bergh and Nick Halloran named Hobey Baker nominees

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Colorado College forwards Mason Bergh and Nick Halloran are among 74 student-athletes nominated for the 2018 Hobey Baker Award, the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation announced on Tuesday.

The Hobey Baker Award is presented annually to the player who best demonstrates strength of character both on and off the ice, contributes to the integrity of his team and displays outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Consideration is given for scholastic achievement and sportsmanship. 

Colorado College has had two winners since the first Hobey Baker was awarded in 1981, Peter Sejna (2003) and Marty Sertich (2005).

Bergh, a junior co-captain this season, has career-highs in points (28) and assists (17) this season and posted his first career hat trick in a 3-2 victory over Alaska-Anchorage on Oct. 14.

Halloran, meanwhile, leads the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and is tied for third in the country in scoring with 31 points (13g,18a). The sophomore equaled his career-high six-game point streak with an assists last Saturday vs. Minnesota Duluth.

The Hobey Fan Vote will once again be part of Phase I of the selection process for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, which is given annually to the top player in college hockey. The list of players will be narrowed to a Top-10 and then Phase II voting on the Top-10 will take place March 14-25.

The Hobey Hat Trick will be announced on March 29 and the Hobey Baker Memorial Award presented to the winner on April 6, 2018 during the NCAA Frozen Four Championship in St. Paul, Minnesota.

