Home pot deliveries in Nevada closer to reality

Nevada's marijuana regulators have tentatively given pot retailers a green light to begin home deliveries for the first time since recreational marijuana sales became legal last July.
The Las Vegas Sun reports The Nevada Tax Commission voted 8-0 on Tuesday to make permanent most of the temporary "early start" regulations that governed marijuana licensing, distribution and sales from July 1 through Dec. 31.
The updated rules still must be approved by the Legislative Commission, a bipartisan panel authorized to act when Nevada's Legislature is out of session every other year.
Under current law, only licensed distributers are allowed to transport any marijuana in Nevada.
The new regulations allow retailer dispensaries to make deliveries of up to 1 ounce of pot or pot products to private residences in compliance with the existing seed-to-sale tracking system. Deliveries to hotel-casinos are prohibited.
